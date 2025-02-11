MKS Instruments (MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $914.18 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MKS Instruments Price Performance
MKSI opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $97.54 and a 1 year high of $147.40.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $31,187.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,707.19. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,048.40. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKSI
MKS Instruments Company Profile
MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MKS Instruments
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.