MKS Instruments (MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share and revenue of $914.18 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MKSI opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.66. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $97.54 and a 1 year high of $147.40.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $31,187.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,707.19. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,048.40. This trade represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

