Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

MBLY has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

MBLY opened at $17.97 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 49.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,590,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,217 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 957,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,668,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after buying an additional 768,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $13,786,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth $12,202,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

