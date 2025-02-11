Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,413 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Moderna by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 149.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Trading Down 2.2 %
Moderna stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38.
MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.26.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
