Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,413 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Moderna by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 149.6% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 2.2 %

Moderna stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,664 shares of company stock worth $115,210 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MRNA

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.