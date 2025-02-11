Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. 96,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 66,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Mogo Trading Down 3.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mogo stock. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 244,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned 1.00% of Mogo as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

