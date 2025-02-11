Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Shares of MHK opened at $117.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average of $140.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $270,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,332.44. This trade represents a 44.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

