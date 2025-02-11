Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MHK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

MHK stock opened at $117.73 on Monday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $104.88 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.93 and its 200 day moving average is $140.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,187,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock worth $2,474,347. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

