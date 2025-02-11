Motorola Solutions (MSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post earnings of $3.85 per share and revenue of $3.00 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $480.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.91. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $314.84 and a 12 month high of $507.82.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.