Nabors Industries (NBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.86) per share and revenue of $739.35 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.02. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $105.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

