Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 558.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 42,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 36,024 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,583,000. Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 5,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 261,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,451,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,061,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,259,266.02. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.62.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.61 and a 200-day moving average of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

