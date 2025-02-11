National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:S Q2 Earnings

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Sherritt International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sherritt International from C$0.50 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of S stock opened at C$0.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19. Sherritt International has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

