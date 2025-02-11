Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Price

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Semtech from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Semtech Stock Down 31.0 %

Shares of SMTC opened at $37.60 on Monday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $79.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,190. This trade represents a 2.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $177,755.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,764.70. The trade was a 35.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,747 shares of company stock worth $1,095,061 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Semtech by 105.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Semtech by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

