Needham & Company LLC Increases monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $400.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on monday.com from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut monday.com from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on monday.com from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on monday.com from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.77.

Get monday.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Stock Up 26.5 %

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $326.58 on Monday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $174.75 and a twelve month high of $342.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 796.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $250.37 and its 200 day moving average is $262.04.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of monday.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in monday.com by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in monday.com by 431.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,176,000 after acquiring an additional 313,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.