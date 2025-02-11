NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $155.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

NTAP opened at $123.02 on Monday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $83.80 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.99 and a 200 day moving average of $122.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $397,393.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,096.71. This represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 326 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $38,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,632,601. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 826.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

