Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Lowered to $163.00 at Guggenheim

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $163.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.35.

Shares of NBIX opened at $118.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.42. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $110.95 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $37,563.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at $346,216.70. The trade was a 9.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,693 shares of company stock worth $32,718,279. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

