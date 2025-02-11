Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Price Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.9% on Monday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $163.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences traded as low as $116.48 and last traded at $116.60. 1,568,535 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,217,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.62.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.35.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $93,007.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $513,856.18. This trade represents a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.87, for a total value of $196,132.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,944.47. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,693 shares of company stock valued at $32,718,279. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,193,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,759.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 737,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,705,000 after purchasing an additional 711,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,186,000 after buying an additional 539,936 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,025,000 after buying an additional 485,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 639.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 420,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,479,000 after acquiring an additional 363,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

