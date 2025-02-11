New Century Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New Century Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $1,132,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at $69,918,559.59. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

