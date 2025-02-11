Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Lowered to $7.75 at Citigroup

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $10.50 to $7.75 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

NWL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Newell Brands news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 26.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at $79,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 170.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 61,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 38,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

