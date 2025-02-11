Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Trading Down 4.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $9.50 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Newell Brands traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 2,867,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 6,598,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NWL

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 23,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $240,666.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 5,324.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,724,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637,180 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,618,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,629,000 after buying an additional 2,634,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,026,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after buying an additional 1,083,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $9,877,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.