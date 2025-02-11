Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Newmont by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $58.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,090.70. This trade represents a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

