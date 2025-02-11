Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2025

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGTGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

NGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from C$66.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CLSA upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NGT

Newmont Stock Up 3.8 %

NGT stock opened at C$66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.80. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$39.96 and a 52 week high of C$81.16. The company has a market cap of C$76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Newmont (TSE:NGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.