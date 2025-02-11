Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.50.
NGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from C$66.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CLSA upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NGT
Newmont Stock Up 3.8 %
Newmont Company Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Newmont
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.