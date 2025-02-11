Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

NGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from C$66.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CLSA upgraded shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

NGT stock opened at C$66.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.80. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$39.96 and a 52 week high of C$81.16. The company has a market cap of C$76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

