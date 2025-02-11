Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nkarta from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $147.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.75.

In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $38,231.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,859 shares in the company, valued at $703,689.80. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Nkarta by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,834,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 442,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 252.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,063,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 761,349 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

