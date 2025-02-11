Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48.

Institutional Trading of Nortech Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Nortech Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

