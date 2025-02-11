Northland Capmk Has Bearish Estimate for SANG Q3 Earnings

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sangoma Technologies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 90,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Sangoma Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,204,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.
