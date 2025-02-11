Northland Capmk Has Bearish Estimate for SANG Q3 Earnings

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) – Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Sangoma Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

NASDAQ SANG opened at $6.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $208.04 million, a PE ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sangoma Technologies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 90,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Sangoma Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,204,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 127,808 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangoma Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.