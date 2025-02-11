Northland Capmk Has Pessimistic View of UTI Q2 Earnings

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTI. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

UTI stock opened at $29.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 85,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 73,048.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 878,038 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 856,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 690,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at about $10,217,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Technical Institute

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $777,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,073.60. This trade represents a 18.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

