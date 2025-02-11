Northland Capmk Raises Earnings Estimates for Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cantaloupe in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of CTLP opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $724.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 34.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

