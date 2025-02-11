NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NLOK opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

