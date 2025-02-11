NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) and Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) Head to Head Analysis

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) and NPK International (NYSE:NPKI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Innovex International and NPK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Innovex International alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61% NPK International -28.47% 5.93% 4.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovex International and NPK International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $424.06 million 2.67 $600,000.00 $1.41 11.92 NPK International $749.60 million 0.77 $14.52 million ($1.83) -3.66

Analyst Ratings

NPK International has higher revenue and earnings than Innovex International. NPK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovex International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Innovex International and NPK International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 1 2.50 NPK International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Innovex International presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.77%. Given Innovex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovex International is more favorable than NPK International.

Volatility & Risk

Innovex International has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NPK International has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.8% of NPK International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Innovex International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of NPK International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Innovex International

(Get Free Report)

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

About NPK International

(Get Free Report)

NPK International Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including power transmission, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; recyclable composite mats to customers worldwide; and access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, erosion control, and site restoration services. The company was formerly known as Newpark Resources, Inc. and changed its name to NPK International Inc. in December 2024. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.