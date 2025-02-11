nVent Electric Q1 EPS Estimate Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $68.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.24. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $56.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,200. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

