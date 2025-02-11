NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.5% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

