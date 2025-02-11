NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Reduced by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in NVIDIA by 897.5% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,715,000 after buying an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

