Oatly Group (OTLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Oatly Group to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oatly Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Oatly Group stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78.

Shares of Oatly Group are going to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 17th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised Oatly Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.27.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

