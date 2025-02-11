Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as high as $5.39. Oil States International shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 316,574 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $335.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oil States International stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

