OKYO Pharma’s (OKYO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

OKYO Pharma Stock Down 1.8 %

OKYO opened at $1.10 on Monday. OKYO Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

