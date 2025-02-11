Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Omeros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Omeros alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Omeros

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Omeros Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Omeros by 692.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Omeros by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.98. Omeros has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $13.60.

About Omeros

(Get Free Report

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.