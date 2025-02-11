One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,032 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 10.4% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $4,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.52.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $233.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

