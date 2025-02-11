Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $48.47 and last traded at $48.33, with a volume of 4853201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Loop Capital began coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Onsemi by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,022,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

