Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 13,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 37,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Ontrak Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ontrak Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.