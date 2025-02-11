Optas LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Optas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after buying an additional 95,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $762.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $172.62 and a 12-month high of $278.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

