O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $1,450.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,325.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,310.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,242.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,189.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after acquiring an additional 728,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,700,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,602,000 after buying an additional 503,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

