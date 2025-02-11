Orion (OEC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Orion to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $437.03 million for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:OEC opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $808.48 million, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. Orion has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Orion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

