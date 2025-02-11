OTCMKTS:FQVLF Q1 EPS Estimate Lowered by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.91. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.