Overbrook Management Corp Has $34.85 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 7.5% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 117,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 43,877 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 353,757 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 31,920 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 32,163 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 531.2% during the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.23.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average of $129.55. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

