Pacific Sage Partners LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 19,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $130.66 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

