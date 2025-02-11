Palatin Technologies (PTN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Palatin Technologies to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 8.8 %

PTN stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Friday.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

