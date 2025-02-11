Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.62 and a fifty-two week high of $278.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

