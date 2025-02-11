Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes strategy and management games on PC and consoles in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its game portfolio comprises various franchises, such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, the Surviving games, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.