Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,992 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

PSN opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.24. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSN. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Parsons from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

