Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,992 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Parsons by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Parsons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.
Parsons Price Performance
PSN opened at $77.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.24. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on Parsons
Parsons Profile
Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Parsons
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.