Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 357,723 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9,997.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,859,000 after acquiring an additional 278,529 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 225,081 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,030,000 after acquiring an additional 151,807 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 417.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 133,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 107,487 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $204.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $242.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.69.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $446,725.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,731,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,738,716.90. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.