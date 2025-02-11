Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Paylocity from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $211.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.28 and its 200-day moving average is $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $129.94 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.60). Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 14.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 15,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $3,018,220.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,272,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,204,019.58. This represents a 0.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 2,600 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,150 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,010. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,380 shares of company stock worth $25,830,669 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

