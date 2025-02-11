PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Macquarie

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Macquarie from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

PYPL opened at $78.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in PayPal by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of PayPal by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

